1 killed after car hits tree in Braeswood
HOUSTON - One person has died after a vehicle crashed into a tree Saturday night in Houston's Braeswood area.
The crash was reported shortly after 9 p.m. on Stella Link Road near Bellaire Boulevard.
Police say a person was trapped in a vehicle that crashed into a tree. The person was pronounced deceased at about 10:15 p.m.
The person has not been identified.
There is no information on what led up to the crash.
The Source: OnScene and Houston Police