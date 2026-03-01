1 killed after car hits tree in Braeswood

The Brief A vehicle struck a tree Saturday night along Stella Link Road. A 911 call was made while a person was trapped in the vehicle. The person was pronounced deceased.



One person has died after a vehicle crashed into a tree Saturday night in Houston's Braeswood area.

Braeswood: Vehicle vs tree turns deadly

The crash was reported shortly after 9 p.m. on Stella Link Road near Bellaire Boulevard.

Police say a person was trapped in a vehicle that crashed into a tree. The person was pronounced deceased at about 10:15 p.m.

The person has not been identified.

There is no information on what led up to the crash.