Houston man describes chaos after missile strike hits Dubai hotel

A Houston man says he is safe but shaken after a missile strike hit the hotel where he and his mother are staying in Dubai.

Bryce Williams, 31, is currently staying at the Fairmont The Palm, located on Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

Houston man experiences air strikes

Williams told FOX 26 that when airstrikes first began over the weekend, he and his mother were finishing a late lunch. Earlier that day, the two had been visiting Abu Dhabi, including a stop at a mosque, but decided to cut their trip short amid growing concerns.

"When we got back to the hotel, we just tried to conduct ourselves as best as we could," Williams said. "We were hearing explosions, but later confirmed those were missiles being intercepted."

Williams said he was sitting on the balcony of his 10th-floor hotel room when a missile struck the front side of the hotel.

"I went downstairs to the lobby, and it was chaos," he said. His main goal was to just make sure he and his mother were OK.

He said hotel staff and valet workers were urging guests not to go outside. It was then that he realized the hotel had been directly hit. Williams later learned from local officials that hundreds of missiles were aimed at Dubai, but the United Arab Emirates military intercepted many of them. He said one of the strikes that got through hit his hotel.

After initially going downstairs, Williams said he and his mother located the nearest exit and prepared to evacuate if necessary. However, as tensions eased, they remained inside.

Despite the frightening experience, Williams praised both the UAE military and hotel staff for their professionalism.

"The hotel was very accommodating," he said. "Some people didn’t want to stay on higher floors." He said they made sure they had bedding and materials to sleep on lower levels or wherever they felt safer.

He said staff remained calm and confident, reassuring guests that everything would be okay. He was very well aware that he could not go home, but he says that he has confidence that Emirates will get him and his mother back to Houston safely.

"They were very confident in their military, and that gave us peace," Williams said.

Back to "normal" after air strike

By Monday and Tuesday, he said conditions had stabilized, describing Tuesday as the first "normal" day since the strike.

Still, Williams said airspace closures and travel restrictions remain in place, preventing him from leaving the country for now.

"I can’t sit and act like I haven’t lost a piece of myself over the last few days," he said. "But I believe this experience is going to make my mom and me stronger. It’s given me a new appreciation for life."

Williams, a man of faith, said he turned to prayer during the ordeal and posted on social media asking for support. He said prayers have helped. "God is in control. I’ve relinquished my worries. I’m not worried about if I’m going home — just when."

He also expressed gratitude for the United States and the protections Americans are living with.

"I hope Americans can look at this and be thankful". "And I’m very grateful to the UAE for doing their part to keep me and so many others safe."