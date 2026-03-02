Houston rally draws Iranian-American supporters

The Brief Iranian-Americans gathered near Houston’s Galleria to rally and celebrate after the reported killing of Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei. Several people told FOX 26 they believe the moment could lead to freedom for loved ones still in Iran, while acknowledging risks and uncertainty.



A rally near Houston’s Galleria brought out members of the Iranian-American community Sunday after the killing of Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei.

The gathering took place near the Starbucks on Post Oak Boulevard and on another nearby street, where demonstrators waved Iranian and American flags and chanted in support of what they described as a turning point for people inside Iran.

Several participants carried the lion-and-sun flag — a symbol many in the crowd described as representing Iranian identity before the Islamic Republic — and said they hope it will one day fly again in Iran.

What they're saying:

People at the rally told FOX 26 they were celebrating and expressing hope after news of Khamenei’s death, with multiple speakers describing decades of repression, censorship, and fear under Iran’s leadership.

Nooshin Motahari said the moment felt like "an answer to our prayers," describing what she called 47 years of a "nation in chains," and told us she hopes it could one day allow her to safely take her children to Iran for the first time.

"This was an answer to our prayers for 47 years… This was a nation in chains," Motahari said.

Several people also credited President Trump for taking action and expressed support for Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi as a potential transitional leader, describing him as someone they believe can guide Iran toward a secular and democratic future.

The rally is part of ongoing demonstrations in Houston tied to the escalating Iran conflict, with community members expressing different views about the U.S. response and what it could mean for Iran’s future.

Hannah Haghighi, who said she was born in the U.S., told FOX 26 she grew up hearing stories about restrictions in Iran and hopes for change.

"I cried happy tears… maybe we will be free," she said.

What comes next?

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what comes next inside Iran and what a transition of power could realistically look like, including how quickly conditions might change for civilians.

It’s also unknown whether there will be further retaliation or escalation in the region following the attacks referenced in the joint State Department statement, or what new diplomatic or military actions could follow.

For families in Houston with relatives abroad, many questions remain about safety, stability, and communication as the situation continues to shift.

What they're saying:

In a speech to the United Nations, Iranian Ambassador to the UN Amir-Saeid Iravani said, "Iran will continue to exercise its right of self-defense decisively and without hesitation until the aggression ceases in full and unequivocal terms."

Separately, the U.S. Department of State released a joint statement with Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. It said:

"The United States, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates strongly condemn the Islamic Republic of Iran’s indiscriminate and reckless missile and drone attacks against sovereign territories across the region, including Bahrain, Iraq — including the Iraqi Kurdistan Region — Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. These unjustified strikes targeted sovereign territory, endangered civilian populations, and damaged civilian infrastructure.

The Islamic Republic’s actions represent a dangerous escalation that violates the sovereignty of multiple states and threatens regional stability. The targeting of civilians and of countries not engaged in hostilities is reckless and destabilizing behavior.

We stand united in defense of our citizens, sovereignty, and territory, and reaffirm our right to self-defense in the face of these attacks. We remain committed to regional security and commend the effective air and missile defense cooperation that has prevented far greater loss of life and destruction."