Houston Texans Legend J.J. Watt Named to Houston Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2026

The Harris County-Houston Sports Authority (HCHSA) announced Wednesday that former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has been selected as the first member of the Houston Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

The surprise announcement took place during a live "Men in Blazers" event at Rice University's Brockman Hall for Opera.

The event, titled "99 Days Out," served as a countdown to the FIFA 2026 World Cup and featured Watt as a special guest to discuss his passion for soccer and his ownership stake in Burnley F.C.

What they're saying:

"J.J. Watt represents everything that makes Houston sports special: excellence, toughness, heart, and an unwavering commitment to this community," said Ryan Walsh, CEO of the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority.

"From the moment he arrived, J.J. embraced Houston and Houston embraced him. His legacy lives in the culture he helped build and the way he showed up for this city when it mattered most."

A Defensive Icon

JJ Watt recovers a fumble in win vs Chiefs

Watt, the 11th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, spent 10 seasons in Houston, becoming the most dominant defensive force in franchise history. His on-field accolades include:

Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2012, 2014, 2015).

Five-time First-Team All-Pro and five Pro Bowl selections.

101.0 sacks with the Texans (a franchise record) and 114.5 career sacks.

The only player in NFL history to record two seasons with 20-plus sacks.

Legacy Beyond the Gridiron

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: J.J. Watt with the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award on the field prior to Super Bowl LII on February 4, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Expand

In 2017, following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, Watt launched a fundraising campaign that ultimately raised more than $41 million for relief efforts.

His philanthropic leadership earned him the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

Watt is already a member of the Houston Texans Ring of Honor. He will become eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028.

Houston Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Watt is the first of three honorees to be revealed for the Class of 2026.

The remaining members of the class will be announced later this year as part of the HCHSA’s annual announcement tour.

The formal induction ceremony is scheduled to take place in the fall of 2026.

About the Houston Sports Hall of Fame:

The Houston Sports Hall of Fame was created in 2017 to honor the figures who have made a significant impact on the Houston sports landscape.

Past inductees include Hakeem Olajuwon, Nolan Ryan, Earl Campbell, and Andre Johnson.