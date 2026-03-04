Terran Green sentenced to life for 2023 Harris County deputy shooting

The Brief Terran Green, 36, was sentenced to life in prison for the shooting of four law enforcement officers in 2023. He was found guilty on four charges of attempted capital murder of a police officer on Feb. 26 for the shooting of a Harris County deputy, two U.S. Marshal deputies, and an officer with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force. Green led authorities on a nearly 24-hour manhunt and was involved in a five-hour standoff after they located him.



Terran Green, 36, was found guilty on four charges of attempted capital murder of a police officer on Feb. 26 for the shooting of a Harris County deputy, two U.S. Marshal deputies, and an officer with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force. He was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday.

Terran Green sentenced for law enforcement officer shooting

The backstory:

In August 2023, a Blue Alert was issued for Green after he shot a then 29-year-old Harris County deputy, Joseph Anderson.

Green shot deputy Anderson during a routine traffic stop in northeast Harris County on Homestead Road near Eastex Freeway. He fled from the scene, which led to a nearly 24-hour-long manhunt.

The vehicle linked to Green, a blue Ford Escape, was located by authorities parked in an apartment garage on Airtex Avenue, about 10 miles away from the shooting scene.

A "Blue Alert" was issued for Green, which happened when a person is wanted for either killing or causing severe harm to a law enforcement officer. It is sent out to the public's mobile devices as a way to seek assistance in locating the suspects.

The manhunt led law enforcement officers to a rental home in Humble on Silhouette Ridge where they became involved in a five-hour standoff with Green which ended around 11:45 p.m.

During the standoff, Green shot two Deputy U.S. Marshals and a Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force officer, the U.S. Marshals reported at the time.

Green was taken into custody after surrendering.