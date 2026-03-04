The Brief See results for the primary election for U.S. representative of Texas’ 9th Congressional District. Six Democrats and nine Republicans were vying for a spot on the November ballot. Democrat Al Green, who has represented District 9 since 2005, ran for District 18 instead in this primary due to the recently redrawn congressional map.



Voters are making their voices heard in numerous primary races across the state.

In the race for U.S. representative of Texas' 9th Congressional District, several candidates were running for the position on both sides of the aisle.

Primary election results

Republican primary

Alex Mealer and Briscoe Cain advanced to a runoff in the Republican primary, according to the Associated Press.

Democratic primary

The results are not yet in for the Democratic primary.

About Texas' 9th Congressional District

Big picture view:

This race is closely watched because District 9 will have a new representative for the first time in two decades. Democrat Al Green, who has represented District 9 since 2005, ran for District 18 instead in this primary due to the recently redrawn congressional map.

Several Democrats ran for the position in the District 9 primary, including former NASA astronaut Terry Virts, Marty Rocha, Todd Ivey, Leticia Gutierrez, Earnest Clayton Jr. and Peter Filler.

Nine Republicans were on the ballot, including State Rep. Briscoe Cain and Alex Mealer — who previously ran for Harris County judge.

The district, which was recently redrawn in the recent mid-decade redistricting, covers much of east and southeast Harris County as well as all of Liberty County.