2 Texas Most Wanted fugitives captured by state troopers

article

The Brief Two of Texas’ most wanted fugitives were arrested by DPS and U.S. Marshals. Carl James Hegert captured in Houston on larceny and sex offender warrants. Brien Keith Coleman arrested in Waco on indecency with a child charge.



Two of Texas' most wanted criminals are behind bars after state troopers' efforts to find the fugitives.

The Texas Department of Public Safety released information on the arrests Friday.

Carl James Hegert arrested

Hegert, 40, was wanted on a Waller County warrant for larceny, which was issued in October 2025, and a San Jacinto County warrant for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

He was captured in Houston on Feb. 18 by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents, Texas Highway Patrol (THP) Troopers assigned to the Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) – Violent Crimes Unit in Houston and with members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force.

He was originally convicted of a number of crimes starting in 2006, including theft of a firearm, sexual assault of a child, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, failure to register as a sex offender and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Featured article

Brien Keith Coleman arrested

Coleman, 39, was wanted on a McLennan County warrant for indecency with a child by sexual contact, which was issued in December 2025.

He was arrested in Waco by DPS Special Agents and other members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and THP Troopers, who worked together to locate Coleman and perform a traffic stop.

He was originally arrested in September 2023 for indecency with a child by sexual contact, and had been wanted against after bonding out for a protective order violation on Dec. 10, 2025.