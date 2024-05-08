Jason Jermaine Armster from Baytown has received his prison after being convicted of fatally shooting his wife in their Sheldon-area home.

On Wednesday, 41-year-old Armster was sentenced to 55 years for the murder of 36-year-old Charlene Grovell while their three kids were inside the house.

"This man had a history of violence against domestic partners that escalated until he ultimately killed his wife," Ogg said. "While we cannot undo the horrible things he did, we can do our best to get justice for the victims and make sure this man never again hurts anyone else in our community."

The tragic incident happened on March 31, 2020, while the couple's three children, aged 3, 5, and 11, were asleep in the house, officials say. Grovell’s two older children were from a previous relationship.

According to records, Armster shot Grovell in the back of the head with a handgun before leaving the house. He then threw the weapon off the Fred Hartman Bridge before returning home. Later that night, he went to the Baytown Police Department to turn himself in due to outstanding traffic tickets and while there, he made comments about his wife being dead which raised suspicion about her well-being, prompting officers to investigate.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jason Jermaine Armster

Baytown PD contacted the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office and deputies conducted a welfare check at the residence and discovered Grovell’s body in the home with her children.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office took charge of the homicide investigation and Armster was arrested. He was found guilty after a six-day trial and later sentenced.

Assistant District Attorney Kelly Marshall, from the DA’s Domestic Violence Division, prosecuted the case. She remarked on the courtroom atmosphere, filled with those who cherished Grovell's memory.

"She will be remembered for her generosity and her love for her children, while he will be remembered for murdering his wife while his children slept in the next room," she said. "The jury agreed that this man is dangerous, and he needs to spend the rest of his life in prison."

Armster's sentence mandates has to serve at least half of the term before being eligible for parole.