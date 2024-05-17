A Galveston police officer who was driving to work was involved in a crash that left a 63-year-old man dead on Friday morning.

According to Galveston police, the off-duty officer was driving his personal vehicle near Broadway and 58th when he was involved in the crash.

Officials say the officer reported on the police channel that he had been involved in an accident involving a pedestrian.

Officers performed CPR before EMS arrived. He was then transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash because a Galveston PD officer is involved.

"I would like to offer our deepest condolences and sympathies to the family of the decedent. It's a very tragic accident, and we wish the circumstances were different," Galveston PD Chief Balli said.