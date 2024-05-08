The man suspected in the murder of his girlfriend in Polk County has been arrested, officials say.

According to the sheriff’s office, De’Andre Wright, 23, is now in custody in the Polk County Jail.

De’Andre Shermail Wright (Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

On Monday, the sheriff’s office said detectives had obtained a first-degree felony murder warrant for Wright and asked for the public’s help to locate him.

Authorities said he was wanted in connection to the death of 25-year-old Jasmine Muldoon, who was found dead in a wooded area off of US-59, a few miles north of Livingston, on Monday. She had been reported just the day before.

Muldoon’s mother says she was last seen Sunday morning by neighbors. Muldoon’s mother says, on Sunday night, Wright's mom called police because Muldoon never came back to the residence she lived at with Wright.

Polk County officials haven't released the cause of death or any other details of what led up to Jasmine's killing.

The sheriff’s office did not provide any details on where Wright was found. On Tuesday, an indictment had not yet been filed, according to the district clerk.