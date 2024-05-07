25-year-old Jasmine Muldoon's body was found in the woods of Polk County on Monday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

This was just a day after she was reported missing and authorities say her boyfriend, 23-year-old De'Andre Wright. is now wanted for murder.

SUGGESTED: Local hero attorney shot dead at McDonald's, family seeks justice

Muldoon's mom, Dewana Bowman, says Muldoon was last seen Sunday morning by neighbors. She says Sunday night, Wright's mom called police because Muldoon never came back to the residence she lived at with Wright.

FOX 26 went to that residence and made contact with Wright's family. They did not want to interview, but say they haven't heard from or seen Wright since Sunday. They also pointed out the wooded area where Muldoon was found, down the road from the residence.

"I was mad, angry, hurt. Devastated, because that's not what you want to hear about your daughter," said Bowman.

Bowman says Jasmine was found just a day before her (Jasmine's) oldest daughter's 10th birthday.

"My oldest grandbaby is devastated. She lost her mom, the day before her birthday," she said.

Bowman says that Muldoon was in an abusive relationship with Wright. There are no Polk County court records indicating Wright has been charged with assault or domestic violence against Muldoon. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, only 42% of violent crimes were reported to police in 2022.

"I hope when he closes his eyes, all he sees is you," said Cassi Barker, Jasmine's friend.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Polk County authorities say Wright is wanted for murder and has a warrant for his arrest. But according to the Polk County District Clerk, there is not an indictment filed yet. Polk County officials haven't released the cause of death or any other details of what led up to Jasmine's killing.

"We just want him found. We want justice brought," said Bowman.

She says her daughter was a dedicated mother and had her whole life ahead of her.

Jasmine's cousin, Kay Salverra, sent FOX 26 a message she wanted to share about Jasmine:

"She was a funny, outgoing, loving person. She loved her babies more than life itself. Justice will be served. I love you Jasmine Marie Muldoon. Fly High till we meet again. My cousin went through a horrible relationship with the man that ended her life. Domestic violence is never okay. Please call someone if you are in an abusive relationship before it's too late."

Bowman shares that thought, "It doesn't matter if it's son, daughter, it can happen to both sexes, it doesn't matter. Protect them. Get the help they need," she said.

If you know the whereabouts of De’Andre Wright, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 327-6810. You may also submit an anonymous tip at p3tips.com, the P3 App, or call Polk County Crime Stoppers, at 936-327-STOP, where you can remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

If you or anyone you know is being abused, call 800-799-7233 or text "BEGIN" to 88788. You can also click here.