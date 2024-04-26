Ethan Caleb Thomas from Houston was sentenced to prison for the 2022 killing of a truck driver during an armed robbery, says Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Thomas, 22, pleaded guilty to murder for the death of 50-year-old Jose Canales on Feb. 11, 2022, a parking lot sweeping truck driver, and was sentenced to life in prison. Canales was shot while picking up debris in a parking lot in the 19500 block of Tomball Parkway.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office states Thomas and an unidentified man drove into the lot in a 2003 silver Mercedes SUV. Surveillance footage showed they waited for Canales to get out of the truck and then confronted him.

As Thomas argued with Canales, the other suspect went to his truck and took Canales’ phone and other belongings.

Ethan Thomas

Thomas assaulted Canales and ultimately shot him once, going through his arm and then penetrating his chest. The two men left in the SUV while Canales went back to his truck but was unable to call anyone since his phone was stolen.

Canales was found dead by a witness hours later, who contacted authorities.

Jose Canales

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies, upon investigation, identified Thomas through surveillance footage and cellphone records, tracing his movements from a nearby check-cashing store to the scene of the crime. According to officials, Thomas followed Canales from the store where he had just cashed a $70 check.

Assistant District Attorneys Maroun Koutani and Megan Long, of the DA’s Homicide Division, prosecuted Thomas for the murder. Koutani emphasized Canales's role as a dedicated husband and father, highlighting his long-standing commitment to his job.

"Jose Canales was a hard-working member of our community, doing a necessary job that is often overlooked," Koutani said, "while the defendant is someone who wanted to do things the easy way and take advantage of a member of our community."

Originally facing a capital murder charge, which could have led to a life sentence without parole upon conviction, Thomas opted to plead guilty to murder in exchange for a life sentence. He waived his right to appeal as part of the plea deal, with eligibility for parole after serving 30 years.

The Sheriff’s Office is still actively pursuing leads to apprehend the second suspect involved in Canales's murder.