Houston weather: TXDOT closing Hwy 90 at Trinity River Bridge

The City of Liberty has announced that the Texas Department of Transportation will be closing a busy highway starting on Monday evening.

Officials said Highway 90 will be closed completely at the Trinity River bridge.

Officials said the roadway will remain closed until the roadway is deemed safe.

If you are coming from Dayton, here is the recommended detour: US 90 drivers will take SH 321 North to SH 105. At SH 105, drivers will travel east to SH 146. At SH 146, drivers will travel south to US 90 in Liberty

If you are coming from Liberty, here is the recommended detour: US 90 drivers will take SH 146 North to SH 105. At SH 105, drivers will travel west to SH 321. At SH 321, drivers will travel south to US 90.