A Houston man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for murdering his friend in 2022, said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Angelo Britton was convicted and sentenced on Monday by a Harris County jury after an eight-day trial for shooting and killing Edward Gray, a 43-year-old father, on May 12, 2022.

"This was a senseless murder that not only left a son without a father but left an entire family without a beloved family member," Ogg stated. "Gun violence like this is so insidious because it doesn’t just hurt one family, it damages the fabric of our entire community."

Britton and Gray were riding in Britton's silver sedan on the day of the murder when Britton stopped the car due to an apparent mechanical issue while they were driving under an overpass at Beltway 8 and I-10 East around 11 p.m.

After they both exited the car to inspect the problem, Britton pulled out a pistol and shot Gray once through the heart. He then left the scene, leaving Gray dead on the street.

Witnesses who heard the gunshot and drivers who saw Gray's body promptly called police. Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene and recovered surveillance footage from a nearby home, showing the car stopping at the underpass.

Further investigation led detectives to a convenience store where Gray had been earlier in the day. Video footage from the store revealed Gray entering Britton's car. Additionally, tracking data from Britton’s cellphone confirmed their movements, including the stop at the underpass.

Britton, who was on deferred adjudication probation for aggravated assault at the time of the murder, was subsequently charged and arrested.

The motive behind the murder remains unclear. A representative of Gray’s family, delivering a victim impact statement after the sentencing, described Britton as a "monster masquerading as a friend."

Assistant District Attorneys Jay Gordon and Charles Hagerman, both serving in the DA’s Trial Bureau, prosecuted the case. They commended the Sheriff’s Office for their swift response and thorough investigation, which included finding the victim’s DNA in Britton’s car.

Britton will be required to serve at least half of the prison sentence before becoming eligible for parole.