Houston traffic: U.S. Highway 90 in Trinity County reopens

Officials have reopened U.S. Highway 90 in Trinity County after it was fully closed on Monday evening.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 90 remain closed due to high water.

However, officials said traffic will go to a two-lane configuration on the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 90.

It's unclear when the westbound lanes will reopen.

