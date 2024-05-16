A man was rescued after entering a storm drain and ending up a few miles away, Spring officials say.

According to the Spring Fire Department, the man who entered the storm drain ended up in the Bridgestone MUD Treatment Plant.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Spring Fire’s A-Shift Technical Rescue Team, Ladder 75 crew and District Chief 71 rescued the man and helped him climb out to safety.

Officials say the man was taken to the hospital to be checked out.