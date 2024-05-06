Harris County Constable Precinct 4 is seeking the public's help in identifying suspects involved in a violent home invasion on Sunday. Deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Cypresswood Drive following reports of an ongoing break-in at an apartment.

Upon their arrival, deputies were met by a distressed complainant who detailed a harrowing encounter. The victim reported being robbed at gunpoint by three young black male suspects. According to the victim's account, the ordeal unfolded after he received an invitation to hang out with a woman via Instagram. The victim knew the woman through a mutual acquaintance.

Authorities say shortly after the woman's arrival, the suspects made their entrance, brandishing firearms. The victim was assaulted physically during the robbery, including being punched in the stomach. Afterward, the perpetrators left with a bag containing the victim's personal belongings and a television.

Deputies say it appears that the woman initially contacted by the victim may have played a role in orchestrating the crime, as she was reportedly waiting outside the apartment during the invasion.

Deputies need help identifying a woman that is linked to a home invasion. (Photo: Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

