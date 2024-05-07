Expand / Collapse search
Houston weather: Free cases of water being provided Wednesday in Liberty

Published  May 7, 2024 10:16pm CDT
LIBERTY, Texas - The City of Liberty has announced they will be giving out free cases of water on Wednesday morning following last week's devastating rainfall and flooding. 

Officials said the water will be given out at the Jack Hartel Building from 9 a.m. until noon. 

The Jack Hartel Building is located at 318 San Jacinto Street in Liberty. 
 