Houston weather: Free cases of water being provided Wednesday in Liberty

The City of Liberty has announced they will be giving out free cases of water on Wednesday morning following last week's devastating rainfall and flooding.

Officials said the water will be given out at the Jack Hartel Building from 9 a.m. until noon.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The Jack Hartel Building is located at 318 San Jacinto Street in Liberty.

