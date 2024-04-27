A former restaurant employee is facing multiple charges for putting his genitals into food items and possessing child pornography. Twenty-eight-year-old, Othello Holmes, was arrested after the manager of Kulture showed deputies videos of Holmes contaminating food items.

Othello Holmes is facing five counts of possession of child pornography. This comes after the manager of the restaurant, Kulture showed police video of Holmes putting his genitals into a jar of jelly.

"Houston streets are safer tonight because we took a pedophile off the street," said Marcus Davis, the owner of Kulture restaurant.

SUGGESTED: Houston man allegedly put genitals on restaurant food, had child pornography: court records

"What he was doing on the video was placing his genitals in a plastic jar in the kitchen, and he was a cook," said Constable Alan Rosen of Precinct One.

According to court records, Holmes confessed to the crime and told investigators he had ‘frequent urges.’

"It’s a crime to intentionally damage the food or harm the food for the purpose of getting people sick," said Chris Tritico, a senior political analyst.

The incident led investigators to search Holmes's phone where they found more than 100 images and videos of child porn.

CRIME: Illinois woman put in custody in Texas, accused of abducting 3 kids

"We found child pornography, and we are fearful that he potentially may have, at some point, molested young children," said Rosen.

Tritico said while the food contamination is a disturbing incident, it’s the least of Holmes's legal worries.

"Now that they have all of this child pornography on his phone, i doubt he’ll even be charged for the food issue," said Tritico. "He’s facing multiple life sentences because of the child pornography that they’ve found on the phone."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Precinct One thanked the restaurant manager for reporting the incident.

"Now, moving forward, he won’t be able to be employed in Harris County. Now moving forward, hopefully, he won’t be able to be employed anywhere in the country," said Davis.

Holmes's bond is now set at $500,000. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they’re seeking a subpoena to get a medical evaluation on Holmes to make sure he doesn’t have any sexually transmitted diseases.