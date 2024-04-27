An Illinois mother was charged in the abduction of three children in the Houston area on Friday.

Veronica Lepe was taken into custody by Friendswood Police for abdicating her kids between the ages of 4 and 8-years-old.

Veronica Lepe (Courtesy of Friendswood Police Department)

Friendswood officers were patrolling near Bay Area Boulevard and Grissom Road when they saw a vehicle wanted in connection with the parental abduction of the children on April 22.

A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was identified as Lepe. The children were found inside the vehicle unharmed.