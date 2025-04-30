West Houston: Great-grandmother demands accountability one year after 3-month-old baby's death

The Brief Three-month-old Brooklyn was found dead inside a motel room, allegedly inside a closed dresser drawer in May 2024. The Harris County Sheriff's Department is investigating the case. No charges have been filed. Brooklyn's great-grandmother is pushing for justice.



One year after a three-month-old girl's death in a west Houston motel room, the infant's great-grandmother says she's still fighting for justice.

May 2024: Baby found dead in motel room

What we know:

Three-month-old Brooklyn was found dead inside a motel room, allegedly inside a closed dresser drawer. The tragedy happened at the Days Inn near Mission Bend in May 2024.

The baby’s death was ruled a homicide by suffocation but no one has been charged.

What we don't know:

There is no information available on what possibly caused Brooklyn's death.

Great-Grandmother demands answers, accountability

What they're saying:

Brooklyn's great-grandmother, Luann Simon, reached out to FOX 26 because she is fighting for justice.

"Have you lost faith in the system since no charges have been filed yet?" asked FOX 26 Reporter Jillian Hartmann.

"Yes, I think the Harris County Sheriff’s Department has either messed this case up, or they are failing to do their job. Something is definitely wrong, because it’s not like they are looking for a suspect, they know who was in that room. They found drugs in that room," said Simon. "Justice for me is taking accountability for this baby’s death. Justice for me is arrests being made."

Baby's parents claim innocence

The other side:

Simon says the baby’s mother and father were living at the motel with Brooklyn and her 1-year-old brother.

Over the phone, both the mother and father claim they are innocent and blame each other. The father says he was at the store and came back to find Brooklyn in the closed drawer. The mother says she was asleep and assumed Brooklyn was with her father.

Investigation continues

What's next:

"This is an ongoing investigation and has not been presented to the district attorney’s office. The release of any details pertaining to this case may hinder the investigation. Upon completion, the case will be presented to the Harris County District Attorney’s office child fatality unit who has the sole responsibility of determining whether any criminal charges will be accepted," said Senior Deputy Thomas M Gilliland with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

While the case remains open, Simon says Child Protective Services has been involved and Brooklyn’s older brother is being cared for by his great-aunt.