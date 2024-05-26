Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Harris County: 4-month-old infant dies, authorities investigating

By
Published  May 26, 2024 3:25pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a 4-month-old died on Sunday afternoon, authorities said. 

Details are limited, but officials said the incident occurred in the 7100 block of Rancho Mission Drive. 

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a couple was staying in a hotel room with their 4-month-old infant. 

The infant was pronounced dead, officials said. 

No other information has been released. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 