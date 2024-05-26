Galveston drowning: 19-year-old Honduran woman dies at Galveston beach

A 19-year-old Honduran woman, who was living in Houston, has died after she began struggling in the water in Galveston, officials said.

According to authorities, a 911 call was received related to a woman being pulled from the water and 76th and Seawall Boulevard, around 6;30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Witnesses reported that the 19-year-old woman, who has been identified as Yamileth Ramirez, was body surfing with her brother when she began struggling in the water.

Officials said her brother and a bystander pulled her to shore and started CPR.

Emergency responded arrived, provided advanced life support, and transferred Ramirez to John Sealy Emergency Room, where she was pronounced dead.

This is the second death in the last 48 hours on Galveston beaches after a 26-year-old man from Louisiana had to be rescued due to rip currents.

Officials said red flag conditions are expected to persist throughout the weekend and swimmers are asked to swim near a lifeguard, stay far from any structure, such as a pier or jetty, and avoid swimming at the ends of the island.

Due to the extremely rough conditions and strong rip currents, adults who are good swimmers should not go beyond their waist and children and poor or non-swimmers should not enter the water.