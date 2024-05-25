A tragic incident unfolded near the Galveston Historic Pleasure Pier on Memorial Day weekend after a swimmer died due to a rip current,

Joshua Acevedo, a 26-year-old Louisiana man from Leesville lost his life after being caught in a powerful rip current on Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:15 p.m. Acevedo and four others were swimming near 24th Street and the beach when they ventured beyond the pier and became swept away by a strong rip current.

Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis stated, "They were pretty far out. When they got past the pier, a lifeguard tried to get their attention and whistled for them to return to shore."

Unfortunately, the group did not hear the warning and found themselves trapped in the west-to-east moving current, Davis says.

A lifeguard managed to rescue one swimmer and bring them safely to shore, while another swimmer reached land on their own. As additional lifeguards arrived, they successfully rescued two more individuals from the waters. However, the fifth swimmer, Acevedo, went under the water.

An extensive search ensued, and Acevedo was found face down in the water between Murdoch’s Gift Shop and the pier.

Lifeguards immediately performed CPR and continued resuscitation efforts until EMS arrived and transported him to UTMB Health’s John Sealy Hospital. Despite these efforts, Acevedo was pronounced dead shortly after 1 p.m.

Chief Davis emphasized the conditions at the time, noting that red flags were flying, indicating dangerous swimming conditions.