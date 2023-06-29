When visiting the beach, rip currents can become deadly for swimmers so the National Weather Service (NWS) shares how to survive getting caught in one.

NWS says the first thing you should do is stay calm and relax. You need all the energy you can get so try to float in the water.

Rip currents don't pull you underneath the surface.

Try escaping by swimming out of the current in a direction following the shoreline or toward breaking waves, at an angle towards the beach. Don't try swimming against the rip current.

NWS says if you don't think you'll be able to reach shore, then draw attention to yourself by calling and waving for assistance.

If you plan on going out to a beach for a swim, check weather conditions beforehand and only swim at beaches with lifeguards. However, rip currents can form on calm days too, so still pay attention and practice safe swimming.