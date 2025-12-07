Houston police investigate Circle K parking lot shooting

article

The Brief A man is in critical condition after being shot in a Circle K gas station parking lot in southwest Houston early Sunday morning. Investigators say the victim was speaking with three masked men just before the shooting occurred; the gunmen remain at large. The motive and specific details of the conversation that led to the gunfire are currently unknown and under investigation.



A man is in critical condition after being shot early Sunday morning following a confrontation in a gas station parking lot on the city's southwest side.

Gas station shooting

What we know:

Houston Police officers with the Southwest Patrol Division responded to a shooting call at the Circle K convenience store around 1 a.m. in the 5300 block of North Breezewood Boulevard.

Featured article

Upon arrival, officers found one male victim with a gunshot wound. The Houston Fire Department took the man to a hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Lieutenant Collins of the Houston Police Department said the victim had been speaking to three males wearing face masks in the parking lot just before the shooting. The details of the conversation that led to the gunfire are currently unknown and under investigation.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Crime Stoppers or the Houston Police Department Major Assaults Division.