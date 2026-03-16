Conroe shooting: 2 dead, suspect detained following shooting near Shoreview Drive

The Brief 2 people are dead following a shooting in Conroe on Monday afternoon. Officials said there is a heavy police presence in the area of Shoreview Drive. The suspect has been taken into custody.



A suspect has been detained in connection to a deadly shooting in Conroe that occurred on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

According to authorities, two victims have been pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the surrounding neighborhood.

Officials said law enforcement will remain in the area of Shoreview Drive as the investigation continues.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information or identities of the victims.

The suspect's description or name has not been released.