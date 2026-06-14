Houston FIFA Fan Festival cancels Monday events ahead of severe weather conditions

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The Brief The FIFA Fan Festival in Houston will be closed all day Monday, June 15, due to anticipated severe weather and safety guidance. This decision follows a disruptive Sunday where the World Cup fan event was forced to pause operations twice before briefly reopening. Organizers have not yet announced when the festival will reopen but will provide updates as conditions allow.



FIFA Fan Festival Houston will be closed Monday, June 15, because of anticipated severe weather and guidance from public safety officials, organizers announced on Sunday.

Severe weather shuts down World Cup Fan Fest in Houston

What we know:

In a statement posted on social media, festival organizers announced the closure was being implemented out of an abundance of caution as severe weather conditions are expected to impact the Houston area.

"Safety of fans, staff, volunteers and emergency services personnel remains our priority," the statement said.

Organizers said they look forward to welcoming fans back as soon as conditions allow.

No additional schedule changes had been announced as of Sunday evening.

How to check Houston World Cup updates

What you can do:

Local officials urged residents and visitors to monitor weather forecasts and heed any public safety advisories.

The FIFA Fan Festival is one of the host city’s signature public events surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup, offering live match broadcasts, entertainment and fan activities. Organizers said they are continuing to monitor weather conditions and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Fans planning to attend festival events later in the week are encouraged to follow official communication channels and visit the Houston World Cup host committee website for the latest information.

Sunday weather disruptions

The backstory:

The FIFA Fan Festival was paused twice on Sunday due to weather concerns, before being re-opened shortly after 8 p.m.