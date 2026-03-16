United Airlines ground stop at Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport lifted
HOUSTON - United Airlines confirmed flights at Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport were placed under a ground stop on Monday night.
Houston ground stop: United Airlines under ground stop at Bush Intercontinental Airport
According to the airline, the ground stop was due to weather conditions.
According to the FAA's website, the ground stop was in effect until 10:30 p.m. Monday night.
What they're saying:
"As always, the United team is working hard to ensure our customers get to their destination safely.
Customers should use the United app or visit united.com to check their flight status and view the latest information."
The Source: United Airlines statement to FOX 26