Harris County deputy injured in crash with 18-wheeler on Aldine Bender

The Brief A Harris County deputy has been taken to the hospital following a crash with an 18-wheeler on Tuesday afternoon. Officials said the crash occurred on Aldine Bender near the intersection of West Hardy Toll Road. Authorities said the deputy was taken to the hospital in stable condition.



A Harris County deputy has been taken to the hospital following a crash with an 18-wheeler on Tuesday afternoon.

Harris County deputy injured in crash

Officials said the crash occurred on Aldine Bender near the intersection of West Hardy Toll Road.

Authorities said the deputy was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say if there were any additional injuries in connection to the crash.