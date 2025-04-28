Houston weather: Warm, breezy, humid start to the week

The Brief Warm, Breezy, Humid Start to the Week Higher Rain Chances Begin Wednesday Off and On Storms Through the Weekend



Mother Nature is bring warm, breezy, and humid conditions to start the week in the Houston area, but some changes are possible starting by mid-week

MUGGY AGAIN TUESDAY

A south breeze remains in place, so expect more of what we had over the past several days - not quite summer humidity, but still muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain is not expected, but it's possible that a light sprinkle could move through from time to time.

"UNSETTLED" PATTERN WEDNESDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND

By the mid to late part of the week, expect more warm and humid conditions, but with the addition of scattered showers and storms. A couple rounds of stormy weather are possible during the Late-Wednesday through early Thursday time frame, then again from Friday through Sunday. The National Weather Service has highlighted areas north and northwest of the Houston area for a slight risk of excessive rain/isolated flooding.

POLLEN WILL REMAIN AN ISSUE FOR A WHILE

For the end of April, we are past the height of oak pollen season, but levels are still moderate. However, as temperatures get hotter, grass pollen is on the rise and will likely remain in the moderate to heavy category.