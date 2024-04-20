The parents of twin infant girls who died last year have now been arrested and charged, Houston police say.

According to HPD, Angelina Belinda Calderon, 21, and Fernando Vega, 21, are both charged with two counts each of injury to a child-serious bodily injury.

Angelina Belinda Calderon, left, and Fernando Vega, right (Photos: Houston Police Department)

The charges stem from the deaths of two baby girls, 1-and-a-half months old, who died on Oct. 4.

Around 11:15 a.m., paramedics and officers responded to a report of two girls who had been found unresponsive at a home in the 2100 block of Linden Creek Way. The babies were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say an autopsy determined that the babies had suffered blunt force trauma.

After further investigation, police say they identified the babies’ parents, Calderon and Vega, as the suspects in the case and were charged.

They were both arrested on Friday.