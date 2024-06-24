Franklin Pena Ramos, one of the suspects charged with capital murder in the death of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, appeared before a judge Monday morning. The judge set his bond at $10 million, citing him as a flight risk. The State had requested a $5 million bond, while the defense asked for $1 million.

The state presented evidence indicating that the suspect, who works in construction, requested money from his boss to leave town following the incident.

Pena Ramos, a 26-year-old Venezuelan national, had previously been denied bond along with his co-accused, 21-year-old Johan Martinez.

Court documents shed light on disturbing details from the case, revealing that the suspects allegedly lured Jocelyn under a bridge, spending more than two hours with her before her tragic death. It was reported that they subsequently disposed of her body in a bayou.

Before these events, Pena Ramos had been detained by Border Patrol agents in El Paso on May 28th, and Martinez was apprehended on March 14th, both being released shortly afterward.

"Our immigration system is broken and if it was ever a case that reflected that, it's this one," District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

Ogg has stated that both men could face the death penalty if the investigation reveals evidence of sexual assault or kidnapping.