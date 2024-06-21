Authorities in Houston have arrested two Venezuelan nationals in connection with the murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, whose body was discovered near a creek.

Jocelyn Nungaray

During a press conference held by the Houston Police Department, investigators disclosed that Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 21, and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26, are facing charges of capital murder.

According to a statement from an ICE spokesperson, officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston have lodged immigration detainers against Martinez and Ramos. Both men are said to have illegally entered the U.S. without inspection, parole, or admission by a U.S. immigration officer. Martinez was reportedly apprehended near El Paso, Texas, on March 14 and released the same day with a notice to appear. Similarly, Pena was taken into custody near El Paso on May 28 and released under similar conditions.

The Houston Police Department continues its investigation, urging anyone with information to come forward.