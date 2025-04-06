Waller County: Wanted suspect caught on camera starting car fire

The Brief The incident happened Friday night in Katy's Sunterra subdivision. Waller County Crime Stoppers are offering up to $5,000 for information. Tipsters can call 979-826-8266.



Waller County fire officials are investigating after security video showed a suspect trying to light a car on fire.

Waller County car fire attempt

What we know:

According to the county fire marshals, this incident happened on Friday night on Dawn Harbor Drive, in Katy's Sunterra subdivision.

The video shows a suspect breaking a car window, running off, returning while lighting something on fire, throwing it into the vehicle, and driving away in a white vehicle that was parked in a neighbor's driveway.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified, and there is no information on the car's current condition.

The motive behind the fire is unclear.

Reward for information

What you can do:

Waller County is offering up to $5,000 for any information regarding anyone who was involved in this incident.

Anyone with information can call 979-826-8266.