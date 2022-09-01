New website launched allowing Houston, Harris Co. residents to track crime in their area

article

A new website allowing you to track crime in the Houston area has just launched.

The Glenda Gordy Research Center website is now live. The center, which works with Crimes Stoppers, says the goal of the site is to give Houstonians easy access to see and understand how crime is affecting their neighborhood.

On the site, you'll find crime statistics and more information about the roles and responsibilities of local leaders.

You can visit the Glenda Gordy Research Center website by clicking here.