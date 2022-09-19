The hearts of Joel and Laura Cappuchino are shattered after their 20-year-old son Jordan Cappuchino was shot and killed Saturday night in northwest Houston.

The Cappuchinos say Jordan was out with friends he'd known since elementary school; they were leaving club Volcan on West Little York in Spring Branch. That's when three criminals armed with guns and a rifle approached one of his friends and stole an expensive chain from around his neck. The chain belonged to his friend's father, and he had worn it without permission.

The young men were desperate to get it back, so they went after the robbers, following them about 20-minutes away to a culdesac on Maybank Drive.

"My son does not own a gun, his friend does not own a gun, why did they take that step to pursue them?" his mother said through tears. "I just don't know why, I just don't know."

When they stopped at the cul-de-sac another truck came up from behind trapping Jordan and his friend, that's when police say two suspects started shooting into his truck.

Jordan was hit by the gunfire he tried to get away but crashed, and later died at the hospital.

The 20-year-old's family says even though he was the youngest of six, he was a protector with a big smile and an even bigger heart.

His mother says she won't rest until everyone involved in his death is brought to justice.

Houston police are viewing surveillance video of the incident.