Authorities have a man behind bars after allegedly turning a heated argument at a bus stop in Greenspoint into a deadly shooting.

It happened last Friday a little before 4 p.m. when police said Deshaun Desmond Green, 21, got into an altercation with an unidentified man at a bus stop in the 12200 block of Greenspoint Dr. in north Houston.

Desmond Deshun Green (Photo courtesy of Harris County Jail Records)

It's unclear what the altercation was about, but things got heated, according to investigators, and Green pulled out a gun and shot the unidentified victim.

Responding officers took the man to an area hospital in serious condition, where he died from his injuries. Green, meanwhile, was detained for questioning and later taken into custody.

The 21-year-old is now facing murder charges.