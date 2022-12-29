Authorities have a man behind bars accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a popular Houston-area park.

Back in September, officers with Baytown PD say an unidentified woman in her 50s had been walking on the trail of Jensen Park. She told police a man sexually assaulted her and then ran away on.

The only description they had at the time was a composite sketch.

Artist rendering of possible suspect involved in assault (Source: Baytown Police Department)

However, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, officials said a Baytown officer pulled over a vehicle that matched the description of a possible suspect in the case. The driver was identified as Wildred Smith, 27, of Baytown, who reportedly had several outstanding warrants out of Harris County so was taken into custody.

Officials noted a resemblance in Smith's face compared to the sketch and passed the information over to fellow officers.

Wildred Smith (Photo courtesy of Baytown PD)

According to a press release by the Baytown PD, Smith denied any involvement in the assault case at Jenkins Park but provided a sample of his DNA to detectives, which was then shared with the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science for comparison to DNA found at the crime scene.

It was later discovered Smith's DNA did actually match the samples found at the scene and positively identified through a photo array as the assault suspect.

He has since remained in Harris County jail since his arrest in September but in addition to previous felony warrants, has also been charged with two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault and one count of Aggravated Robbery.

"We have been committed to relentlessly pursue justice, fully investigating violent crimes, identifying and locating violent offenders, arresting and prosecuting them to fullest extent of the law no matter where they flee," Chief of Police, John Stringer said in a press statement. "The men and women of the Baytown Police Department have been actively working this case to bring the suspect to justice and closure to the victim."

"This is another example of the professional police work that BPD officers at all levels do on a daily basis," Chief Stringer continued. "The Command Staff of Baytown Police Department recognizes the countless hours of teamwork that went into this case. We are proud of our officers. We appreciate the cooperation of our media partners in getting information and suspect descriptions to our citizens."