Woman sexually assaulted at popular Houston-area park; suspect at large

A 50-year-old woman says she was sexually assaulted at a popular park in Baytown.

According to police, the incident occurred on a popular running trail around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

"Detectives located the crime scene and utilized department bloodhounds to track the scent of a possible suspect," said a spokesperson from Baytown PD. "Detectives continue to canvass businesses and neighborhoods for video surveillance."

On Friday, people at Jenkins Park appeared to be surprised by the news.

"You never think it will happen close to where you live," said Destayne Byrd. "You really have to be aware."

Police say the victim had been walking on the trail. She told police a man sexually assaulted her and then ran away on.

The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for the injuries she sustained in the attack.

"It’s pretty upsetting", said Jerry Elmore. "Anything happens anywhere now. Doesn’t matter where you’re at."

"The fact that a man thinks he can take a woman anytime he wants, it’s pretty pathetic and primitive," said Alysia Graham.

Baytown police say they’re increasing patrol across city parks. So far, no arrests have been made.

"Since yesterday, the Baytown Police Department has increased its patrols, enforcement, and investigative efforts in our city parks," said a Baytown PD spokesperson. "We will continue the patrols on ATVs, etc., in the parks as well; this will be done until further notice. More information will be provided as soon as it is available for release."

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact police.