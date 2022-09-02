Houston driver shot passenger who reportedly started choking her: police

A driver shot her passenger after the passenger reportedly started choking her as she drove, Houston police say.

The shooting occurred just after midnight Friday in the 400 block of Emancipation.

It's not clear exactly what led up to the incident, but police say there were two women in the car, and the passenger reportedly started choking the other woman who was driving.

The driver stopped on the side of the road, grabbed a pistol and fired two shots, police say.

The passenger was shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say the driver is coopering with investigators. The investigation continues.