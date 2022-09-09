Baytown police release composite sketch of possible suspect following recent park assault

article

The Baytown Police Department have released a composite sketch of a possible suspect following a sexual assault at a popular park.

The sexual assault occurred at Jenkins Park back on September 1, around 11:25 a.m.

According to authorities, a 50-year-old victim told authorities that she was walking the trails and was sexually assaulted by a Black male.

The male fled the area on foot. No additional description is known.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries from the assault.

If you have any information about the incident, you're asked to contact the Baytown Police Department at (281) 422-8371 or Baytown Crime Stoppers at (281) 427-TIPS.