Baytown police release composite sketch of possible suspect following recent park assault

Baytown
Artist rendering of possible suspect involved in assault (Source: Baytown Police Department)

BAYTOWN, Texas - The Baytown Police Department have released a composite sketch of a possible suspect following a sexual assault at a popular park. 

The sexual assault occurred at Jenkins Park back on September 1, around 11:25 a.m. 

According to authorities, a 50-year-old victim told authorities that she was walking the trails and was sexually assaulted by a Black male. 

The male fled the area on foot. No additional description is known. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries from the assault. 

If you have any information about the incident, you're asked to contact the Baytown Police Department at (281) 422-8371 or Baytown Crime Stoppers at (281) 427-TIPS