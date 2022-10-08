Houston officials collect a record-number of firearms during 2nd gun buyback program

Houston officials celebrated a record turnout for the city's second gun buyback program Saturday, with more than 1,200 firearms collected.

PREVIOUS: Houston's second gun buyback event to happen this weekend near Westchase

Dozens of Houstonians lined up at the METRO Park & Ride on Harwin as part of the city's One Safe Houston initiative to reduce plan.

According to the event flyer, people can turn in their guns (no questions asked) and receive gift cards in exchange based on the type of firearm. For example, people can receive $50 for a non-functioning firearm, $100 shotgun or hunting rifle, $150 for a revolver or semi-automatic handgun, and $200 for a semi-automatic rifle.

RELATED: Man claims to have sold dozens of 'ghost guns' at Houston gun buyback event

The first event, held back in late July, resulted in the Houston Police Department collecting more than 800 firearms.

That number increased for Saturday's event, where a total of 1,208 guns were collected. This includes 368 revolvers, 279 handguns, 243 shotguns, 227 rifles, and 91 semi-automatic rifles.

In a statement, Mayor Sylvester Turner argued it might be one of the largest number of guns collected in a day.

"We believe this the largest one-day gun buyback collection, if not the largest, in U.S. history," he said.