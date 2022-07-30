More than 700 firearms collected during Houston's first gun buyback program

The City of Houston held its first gun buyback program Saturday, as part of its One Safe Houston plan, and announced more than 700 firearms were collected.

Nearly 65 cars lined up to exchange guns in exchange for gift cards during the event, which started at 12 p.m. at Wheeler Ave. Baptist Church, and lasted well past 5 p.m. As of Saturday evening, city officials said in a press release more than 500 firearms were collected and almost $100,000 in gift cards were distributed.

"We used best practices to plan and hold today's event. I did not know what to expect, and the turnout was overwhelming," Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "The turnout demonstrates there are too many guns on our streets, and people want to get them out of their possession. The gun buyback is not the only solution, but we can and will make our streets safer and help reduce gun violence."

According to a press release, the process in the gun buyback was no-questions-asked and working condition of the firearm determined the gift card amount. The Houston Police Department would examine each gun to find out if it was stolen, or used in a crime. Afterward, the city noted "HPD will destroy all guns that cannot be returned to their rightful owners or not considered evidence in a crime."

HPD Chief Troy Finner noted how thrilled he was by the turnout.

"I am so proud of our city," he said. "People can say what they want, but time and again, Houstonians step up with common sense and love. I thank all the men and women in uniform and the volunteers who made this day successful. I knew there would be a lot of people, but even I did not think there would be this many people the first time."