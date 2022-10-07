Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the details of the next city's gun buyback event.

The second gun buyback event will take place on Saturday from 8 a.m.- 12 p.m. at the METRO Park & Ride at 11050 Harwin Drive. The event is one tool of the city's One Safe Houston initiative to reduce violent crime.

According to the event flyer, people can turn in their guns and receive gift cards in exchange. You can receive $50 for a non-functioning firearm, $100 shotgun or hunting rifle, $150 for a revolver or semi-automatic handgun, and $200 for a semi-automatic rifle.

During the first gun buyback, Houston police collected 793 guns, including 281 long guns, and 512 pistols.

"Our goal is the same for the second event as it was for the first, and that is to get guns off the street," said Mayor Turner. "The guns turned in will never be stolen or used in the commission of a crime, suicide, or an accidental shooting by a child."

The City of Houston says that violent crime is down, and the murder rate is down 4%.

Mayor Turner was joined by U.S. Rep. Al Green, U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, Harris County Precinct One Commissioner Rodney Ellis, City Council Member Tiffany Thomas, and METRO Chair Sanjay Ramabhadran.

The Houston Police Department gave out priority vouchers to 150 people who were turned away because of the long lines and wait time.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner announced that in anticipation of another successful event, HPD will be making several changes to make the process more efficient by having more lanes to accommodate vehicles, allowing people given priority vouchers on July 30 to be moved to the front of the line, they will not accept privately manufactured weapons or "ghost guns", and no questions asked, people must remain in their vehicles.

"I know people question whether gun buybacks are worth it, and I say yes. The initiative was worth it if we took only one gun off the street that could have been stolen or used to injure or kill someone. Every gun we can get off the street today can help us create a safer tomorrow for everyone in our community," said Mayor Turner.