Houston mayor announces plans for second gun buyback event

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner joined with local leaders to announce details of an upcoming gun buyback event.

New rules have been put in place for the city's second buyback event.

3-D printed "Ghost Guns" will not be accepted due to what leaders saw as an exploitation of the program.

The buybacks are part of Turner's anti-crime initiative "One Safe Houston."

The second annual gun buyback program will be held October 8 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Westchase Metro Park and Ride on Harwin Drive.

