Houston mayor announces plans for second gun buyback event

Houston
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced his plans for a second gun buyback event to take place soon.

HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner joined with local leaders to announce details of an upcoming gun buyback event.

New rules have been put in place for the city's second buyback event.

3-D printed "Ghost Guns" will not be accepted due to what leaders saw as an exploitation of the program.

The buybacks are part of Turner's anti-crime initiative "One Safe Houston."

The second annual gun buyback program will be held October 8 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Westchase Metro Park and Ride on Harwin Drive.
 