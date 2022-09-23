Second teen arrested for Axel Turcios murder, robbing him of shoes

article

Months after a teenager was shot, killed, and robbed of his shoes in west Houston, officials said a second person involved has been put behind bars.

DETAILS: 14-year-old shot, robbed of his shoes in west Houston, police say

Axel Turcios, 14, was killed back in May in the parking lot of an apartment in the 9500 block of Ella Lee Lane around 8:10 p.m. when he was approached by two men. Officials say one or both of the men shot him and took off in a PT Cruiser.

Police arrested Ramiro Hernandez, 17, back in July for his alleged role in the case. And on Friday, Abdon Enriquez, 17, was arrested for his role in shooting the 14-year-old.

Ramiro Hernandez (Photo courtesy of Harris County Jail Records)

Axel was killed back in May in the parking lot of an apartment in the 9500 block of Ella Lee Lane around 8:10 p.m. when he was approached by two men. Officials say one or both of the men shot him and took off in a PT Cruiser.

Responding officers said a good Samaritan was tending to Axel's injuries before they arrived, and rushed him to a nearby trauma center, where he later passed away. His family says Axel was a freshman at Lamar High School.

Weeks after Axel's death, Mayor Sylvester Turner and HPD Chief Troy Finner joined his family to hold a press conference calling for the public to help find the 14-year-old's assailants.

MORE: Who killed Axel Turcios? $25K reward offered to find assailants who shot teen, robbed him of shoes

"I've said it before: ‘even the Neighborhood has rules,’ so a 14-year-old kid or innocent kid, [with his] whole life ahead of him or high school student…it just makes no sense," Chief Finner said in July. "It angers me, but I tell you what, we're going to stand strong and get these individuals in custody."

Both teens have been charged with Capital Murder.