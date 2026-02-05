Alleged serial sexual offender arrested in Galveston for kidnapping of juvenile

The Brief Graham Michael Dunn, 27, was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping sexual assault and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Galveston officials say Dunn kidnapped a juvenile while she was walking her dog on Sept. 30, 2025. The juvenile was found after officers saw surveillance footage of her being brought into a hotel by Dunn, says Chief Doug Balli.



Galveston police announced the arrest of the man suspected of kidnapping a young girl back in September 2025.

Graham Michael Dunn, 27, is charged with aggravated kidnapping sexual assault and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He is being held in Galveston County jail on a $500,000 bond.

Juvenile kidnapped in Galveston

The backstory:

Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli says the department received a report around 9 p.m. on Sept. 30 about a missing juvenile.

According to initial reports, the young girl was out walking her dog in her neighborhood. Chief Balli states Dunn pulled his vehicle up next to the juvenile and forced her into his vehicle before leaving the location.

Graham Dunn mugshot

Officers responding to the case began investigating and learned her phone pinged near Seawall Boulevard. Search efforts began in the area with the help of other agencies, including Galveston County Sheriff's Office, Texas Parks & Wildlife, Texas Department of Public Safety, and University of Texas Medical Center Police Department. At the same time, three drones and the Texas DPS helicopter were deployed.

Chief Balli said during the search one officer responded to a hotel in the area in an attempt to view their surveillance video. However, the employees and officer were unable to access it.

The officer continued to be persistent and was able to view the video where he saw the juvenile being brought inside the hotel with Dunn.

Officials forced entry into the hotel room, recovered the child, and arrested Dunn in the process, Chief Balli reported.

Dunn's criminal history

Detective Hector Dominguez with Galveston PD reports that Dunn's criminal history shows he is a "serial sexual offender" with multiple arrests, and pending charges and active investigations still going on in several states such as Texas, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Louisiana.