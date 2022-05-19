Who killed Axel Turcios? $25K reward offered to find assailants who shot teen, robbed him of shoes

It's been nearly two weeks since Axel Turcios, 14, was shot and killed before he was robbed of his shoes in west Houston, but his assailants are still at large.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened in the 9500 block of Ella Lee Lane around 8:10 p.m. on May 6 when Axel was in the parking lot when he was approached by two men. Officials say one or both of the men shot him and took off in a PT Cruiser.

Responding officers said a good Samaritan was tending to Axel's injuries before they arrived, and rushed him to a nearby trauma center, where he later passed away.

Mayor Sylvester Turner and Chief Troy Finner joined Axel's family Thursday for a press conference calling on the public to help find his killers.

During the mayor's speech, he noted thanks to businessman and Houston Rockets owner Tillman Fertitta, who added $20,000 to the $5,000 reward offered for any information that will lead to an arrest and charges filed.

"We want to find these individuals who did this," Mayor Turner said. "We want to hold them accountable. And we fully understand that it should not have happened to Axel, and we don't want it to happen to any other person at all in our city. Someone knows who the shooter is and who he was in the company of and can help the Houston Police Department and Axel's family by coming forward."

A visibly upset Chief Finner also noted Axel's age is what makes the crime that more senseless.

"I've said it before: ‘even the Neighborhood has rules,’ so a 14-year-old kid or innocent kid, [with his] whole life ahead of him or high school student…it just makes no sense," he said. "It angers me, but I tell you what, we're going to stand strong and get these individuals in custody."