14-year-old killed in weekend shooting in West Houston, police searching for suspects

The Houston Police Department is investigating after 14-year-old was killed in a weekend shooting in West Houston.

Houston police said the shooting occurred on the 9500 block of Ella Lee Lane around 8:10 p.m. on May 6.

Detectives said 14-year-old Axel Turcios was in the parking of an apartment complex when he was approached by two Hispanic male suspects.

Police said one or both of the suspects fired shots and hit Turcios.

Authorities believe the suspect took an item from him and fled the scene in a dark Chrysler PT Cruiser that traveled northbound on Tanglewilde Street.

Paramedics took Turcios to the hospital in critical condition, however, he passed away the next day.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.